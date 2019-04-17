Have your say

A police probe into a collision in Sheffield which resulted in a man getting stabbed is continuing today.

As detectives piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident, here is what has emerged so far.

A man was stabbed after a collision in Chapeltown last night

- Emergency services were alerted to a collision on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, at 7.30pm yesterday.

- South Yorkshire Police said two cars collided with each other at the roundabout near to Tesco Express.

Police officers were deployed to Chapeltown after a collision and stabbing last night

- Following the crash, an altercation took place.

- A man was stabbed during the disturbance.

- He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital and his injuries were later described as ‘minor’ by South Yorkshire Police.

- A large cordon was put in place around the crash scene in the aftermath of the incident as officers gathered evidence and attempted to piece together exactly what happened.

- The cordon has since been removed and Burncross Road has re-opened.

- The police probe into the incident is continuing this morning.

- It has not yet been revealed whether any arrests have been made.

- Unconfirmed reports circulating online claim that shortly before the collision, two cars were racing in nearby High Green before travelling to Chapeltown. Detectives have not yet revealed whether there was any connection.

- Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.