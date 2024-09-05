Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mum of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield has vowed to “never give up” the search for her beloved son.

Ben was 21 months old when he disappeared on the Greek island of Kos in July 1991 during a visit to the holiday isle his grandparents had moved to.

The toddler was playing outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating when he vanished.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Needham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week it was revealed that DNA test results had ruled out that a man from Denmark was Ben.

He had come forward to the authorities claiming he could have been Ben, but science disproved his theory.

Ben’s family has been kept up to date on developments.

Sheffield boy Ben Needham was just 21 months old when he went missing on the Greek island of Kos | Submitted

There have been many theories investigated by detectives over the years, including that Ben had been abducted.

Large scale land excavation work was carried out around the farmhouse where Ben was last seen alive and despite the lack of human remains, South Yorkshire Police announced in October 2016 that detectives believed Ben had died as a result of an accident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said it was the belief of detectives that Ben had been killed as a result of a digger clearing land close to where the toddler vanished.

Det Insp Jon Cousins said at the time: “During the course of the inquiries we have made over the last 19 months, we have closed off a large number of theories about what happened to Ben, many of which have been open for over 20 years.

“My team and I know that machinery, including a large digger, was used to clear an area of land on 24 July 1991, behind the farmhouse that was being renovated by the Needhams.

“It is my professional belief that Ben Needham died as a result of an accident near to the farmhouse in Iraklis where he was last seen playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben’s mum, Kerry, is not convinced and regularly appeals for people with information to come forward.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said her search for her son would continue.

“I will never give up for as long as I live,” she said.

She added: “I knew in my heart of hearts it wasn’t him but there’s always that hope, there’s always that chance. It could be someone you least expect, it’s always possible.”

A post on the Find Ben Needham Facebook page reads: “Our love is with the lovely young man who contacted us who thought he was Ben.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, this time the DNA results from the Danish man who thought he was Ben has come back as negative.

“Please if you think you could be Ben , contact us! We can arrange DNA tests and don't forget the family is registered on www.ancestry.com.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “A man who believed himself to be missing person Ben Needham came forward to authorities in Denmark in July.

“As with every report of this nature, a DNA test was taken and compared to the DNA sample held by South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The DNA sample taken from the man did not match that of Ben Needham.

“Ben’s family, and the man whose DNA sample was taken have been informed and are being supported.

“Our thoughts are with Ben’s family who have never given up hope of discovering the truth of what happened on the 24 July 1991 and we will continue to support them in that endeavour.”