Mum caught using disabled daughter’s blue badge while she was at school

A Rotherham woman who used her disabled daughter’s blue badge parking permit has bene left with a £530 court bill.

Julie Swallow, 47, used the out-of-date blue badge at the Wellgate North car park in June.

She appealed the fine, which led to Rotherham Borough Council’s parking team making further enquiries.

But the council’s parking team established that the child had been in school at the time the badge had been used.

Coun Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the economy, said: “This is yet another example of this extremely antisocial crime.

“Our officers are very alert to fraudulent use of blue badges and anyone using a blue badge in such a manner runs a high risk of being caught and prosecuted.

“The council will not tolerate such activities and will take legal action whenever it is in the public interest to do so.”

Swallow, of Greystones Road in Whiston, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday.

She was handed a £200 fine and ordered to pay £300 costs and £30 victim surcharge.