Bus services to be diverted in Rotherham town centre

Bus services in Rotherham will be diverted while works are carried out on a pedestrian crossing.

Corporation Street will be closed on Sunday, October 14 and October 21 from 8am until 4pm.

Services affected include:

Services 19A, 22C, 29A and 34 towards Rotherham to operate as normal to Moorgate Road at the junction of Alma Road then divert via Alma Road, Canklow Road, Old Sheffield Road, Sheffield Road, Ickles Roundabout, Centenary Way and College Road before terminating at Forge Island Interchange.

Service 73 towards Rotherham to operate as normal to Canklow Road at the junction of Old Sheffield Road then divert via Old Sheffield Road, Sheffield Road, Ickles Roundabout, Centenary Way and College Road before terminating at Forge Island Interchange.

Service 135A towards Rotherham to operate as normal to New Wortley Road at the College Road Roundabout then divert via College Road before terminating at Forge Island Interchange.

Service 137 towards Rotherham to operate as normal to Masbrough Street at the junction with Centenary Way then divert via Centenary Way and College Road before terminating at Forge Island Interchange.

Services X1 and X10 towards Maltby to operate as normal to Sheffield Road at the roundabout with Ickles Roundabout, Centenary Way and College Road before resuming normal route at Forge Island Interchange.