Mum and daughter still missing after vanishing in Doncaster
A mum and her young daughter are still missing today after disappearing in Doncaster.
Sebjana Myzeqari, aged 24 and her two-year-old daughter Enissa have not been seen since April 2, when she left the Flying Scotsman Centre health centre in the town centre and then visited the Frenchgate Centre.
Albanian woman, Sebjana, settled in Doncaster three years ago and has a house in Chequer Road, Hyde Park.
She was reported missing by her housing provider.
Read More
Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police issued a fresh appeal for information on her whereabouts, with a lack of sightings Sebjana or her daughter for over six weeks.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Sebjana’s bank account has not been accessed since she disappeared.
The young mum does not have any family in Doncaster and is said to have been ‘isolated’.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 275 of May 1.