Man charged over rape of Sheffield woman in city suburb

A man has been charged over the rape of a Sheffield woman in a city suburb.

By The Star Newsroom
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 10:00
A man has been charged over the rape of a woman on grassland off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, on Tuesday morning

Matthew Jowitt, aged 18, of Cartmell Road, Woodseats, was charged after a 27-year-old woman was attacked on grassland off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The man accused of the attack was arrested on Tuesday night and spent yesterday in custody.

He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates this morning charged with two counts of rape and one sexual assault.

The woman at the centre of the rape allegation is receiving support from specialist police officers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.