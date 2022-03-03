Louise Haigh spoke out after Paul Grayson, a former operating nurse at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

Grayson, of Woodstock Road, Nether Edge, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism and three counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child during the hearing.

The 51-year-old had previously admitted to 17 other sexual offences including voyeurism, observing a person doing a private act and sexual assault at an earlier hearing held at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Paul Grayson pictured leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court (Photo: PA/ Danny Lawson)

Police have said many of the offences Grayson admitted to were committed in the Day Case Theatre Unit at the Hallamshire, against both staff and patients, between 2017 and 2020.

Some of charges relate to the discovery of recordings of the intimate areas of three unidentified female patients, a police spokesman said when Grayson was charged in December.

He is now due to be sentenced for all offences at Sheffield Crown Court on May 9 this year.

Commenting after yesterday’s hearing, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh called for an investigation to be held into how Grayson’s offending was allowed to take place.

She said: “The hospital trust must now urgently instigate an investigation into how he committed these crimes over a three-year period without detection and ensure measures are put in place so that nothing of this kind can ever happen again.

“I have been contacted by women that have been affected by these crimes and I know that they are being supported. I would urge anyone else who has been abused then please seek help and support from trained professionals, help is out there for you, and you do not need to face it alone.”

Ms Haigh added: “(Yesterday’s) guilty plea is welcome as victims of these appalling crimes will not have to go through a criminal trial and I hope he is given a sentence that matches the seriousness of his crimes.”