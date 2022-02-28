Sheffield pest is spared from jail after harassing ex-partner while wearing a “skeleton” mask

Simeon Ibbotson, aged 33, formerly of Brailsford Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, repeatedly texted and allegedly threatened his ex-partner before following her while wearing a “skeleton” mask during a visit to their child’s school, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Vincent Blake-Barnard, prosecuting, told the hearing on February 25: “There were threats reported and the sending of texts and there was a photo of him with a skeleton mask when he attended at the school.”

Mr Blake-Barnard told a previous hearing that Ibbotson was seen near his daughter’s school wearing a “skeleton” mask in May and after his daughter was escorted to his ex-partner’s car he could be seen following them while wearing the mask.

The defendant had also allegedly posted insulting Snapchat posts while wearing the mask, according to Mr Blake-Barnard.

Ibbotson told police he had been wanting to talk about child support payments and that his ex-partner was making things up to get him into trouble.

But the defendant, now of Binstead Grove, near Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, who has previous convictions including harassment and arson, pleaded guilty to harassment after the incident on May 5.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said: “He was wearing a mask and we have to put that into context in that we are in Covid times when we have to wear a mask and if we had not not been in Covid times he would not have worn a mask.”

Mr Fritchley added that there appears to have been issues with substance misuse which may have influenced how the defendant dealt with matters.

Judge Michael Slater told Ibbotson: “It occurred in the context of the breakdown of your relationship some time ago with your previous partner which has led to arguments about the custody of your daughter.”

He added: “It was an unpleasant offence and it must have caused her a certain degree of fear and trepidation.”

However, Judge Slater said that if he sent Ibbotson to prison the defendant would lose his job and this would create domestic difficulties and affect Ibbotson’s health in the long-term.