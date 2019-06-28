Mountain rescue team join search for missing Sheffield man
A mountain rescue team today joined the search for a missing Sheffield man, who disappeared nearly three weeks ago.
Members of Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team helped police scour the woods looking for Minod Monger, 23, who was last seen leaving his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10, and has not been heard from since.
Police officers say Minod’s family are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the young man, who it is believed may be sleeping rough not far from where he went missing.
Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team today tweeted: “Today, team members along with @MRSearchDogsEng Scout took part in a search to assist @syptweet with the ongoing search for missing 23-year-old Minod Monger.
“Unfortunately, Minod had still not been located and the police continue with their investigation.”
Police, who yesterday released new CCTV images from the evening Minod went missing, this week revealed that around 50 officers had been involved in the search, and drones and police dogs had been used to try to locate him.
Minod, who is about 5ft4ins and has dark black hair, was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen somebody matching his description or who may have CCTV footage which could help them trace his journey.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 715 of June 10. They should dial 999 immediately if they see him.