Motorway to remain closed until after rush hour after serious collision near Meadowhall
The M1 motorway is to remain closed until after this evening’s rush hour following a serious collision near Meadowhall.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 13:22
In a new announcement, Highways England said the road is expected to remain closed for longer than first thought.
Three vehicles were involved in a collision on the northbound M1, between Junctions 34 and 35 for Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley, at 8.20am today.
The road was closed in both directions initially while emergency services raced to the scene and an air ambulance landed.
The southbound carriageway has since re-opened but the northbound stretch remains closed.
Details of casualties have not yet been released.