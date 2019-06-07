Man wanted over house burglary in Sheffield

A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over a house burglary in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 07 June, 2019, 12:43

An intruder broke into a house on Rodney Hill, Loxley, on Monday, May 20 and stole a laptop, iPhone, iPad and speakers before escaping in the owner’s car.

Do you know this man?

Around £700 in cash, a bank card and some jewellery were also stolen during the raid, which happened between 12.45pm and 3.45pm. LATEST: Three vehicles involved in serious crash on M1 near SheffieldOfficers investigating the incident have released an image of a man they believe could hold vital information.CRIME: Brave Sheffield woman calls for man who punched her to pay for medical billsCall South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 572 of May 20.