Man wanted over house burglary in Sheffield
A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over a house burglary in Sheffield.
An intruder broke into a house on Rodney Hill, Loxley, on Monday, May 20 and stole a laptop, iPhone, iPad and speakers before escaping in the owner’s car.
Around £700 in cash, a bank card and some jewellery were also stolen during the raid, which happened between 12.45pm and 3.45pm. LATEST: Three vehicles involved in serious crash on M1 near SheffieldOfficers investigating the incident have released an image of a man they believe could hold vital information.CRIME: Brave Sheffield woman calls for man who punched her to pay for medical billsCall South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 572 of May 20.