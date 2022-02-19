Ketan Singh-Baat, aged 20, was among hundreds of mourners who attended a joint funeral for friends Tyrone Forde, aged 22 and Jordan Caster, 19, who died in a crash on the M1, north of Sheffield, in April 2021.

More than 60 cars, trucks, bikes and quads were involved in a funeral procession through Sheffield to Shiregreen Cemetery as Tyrone and Jordan made their final journey together.

Ketan Singh-Baat has been banned from driving after being caught on camera performing donuts in a Sheffield cemetery at a funeral

Multi-coloured flares were lit during the procession, horns were sounded and engines were revved.

Some bikers and riders of quads did wheelies during the procession.

But at Shiregreen Cemetery, a police helicopter camera captured Singh-Baat performing ‘donuts’ on land close to burial plots.

South Yorkshire Police said his actions were ‘disrespectful and anti-social’.

Singh-Baat, of no fixed address, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week charged with multiple driving offences.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to retake a driving test. He was also made the subject of a community curfew order.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The National Police Air Service (NPAS) captured the drivers of vehicles during the day driving in an anti-social manner on Sheffield’s roads and performing ‘donuts’ on the cemetery land, causing damage to the grass.

“NPAS colleagues followed the cars as they left the cemetery providing vital evidence that would later be used to assist roads policing officers to identify Singh-Baat as the driver of several vehicles during the day.

“Singh-Baat was identified as driving a Mercedes Wagon during the funeral procession and an Audi on cemetery land later in the day.”

Investigating Officer PC Jamie Walker said: “Anti-social driving will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire.

“Singh-Baat’s disregard for anyone else in the cemetery was disrespectful and dangerous.

“While gathering evidence against Singh-Baat we obtained statements from grieving witnesses and workers who were in the cemetery at the time, and it was clear from speaking to them the distress this caused to people, and the work required to repair the damage.