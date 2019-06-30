Motorbikes stolen as ram raiders strike in Barnsley
Ram raiders made off with motorbikes after striking at a shop in Barnsley.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 07:51
They used a Ford Galaxy to smash their way into TDS Bikes in Cudworth during the early hours of Thursday, June 6, police said.
The bikes pictured – a Husqvarna and a trick Beta 300 – were stolen from the shop on St John’s Road during the raid.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 0078 of June 6.