Motorbikes stolen as ram raiders strike in Barnsley

Ram raiders made off with motorbikes after striking at a shop in Barnsley.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 07:51

They used a Ford Galaxy to smash their way into TDS Bikes in Cudworth during the early hours of Thursday, June 6, police said.

Read More

Read More
Baby boy dies after alleged assault
Motorbikes which were stolen in a ram raid at TDS Bikes in Cudworth, Barnsley

The bikes pictured – a Husqvarna and a trick Beta 300 – were stolen from the shop on St John’s Road during the raid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 0078 of June 6.

Police have appealed for information after this bike was stolen in a ram raid at TDS Bikes in Cudworth, Barnsley
Police have appealed for information after this bike was stolen in a ram raid at TDS Bikes in Cudworth, Barnsley