A number of bikers reportedly targeted pedestrians at Mortomley Park in High Green on Friday, July 29, according to Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Officers, who have appealed for witnesses to get in touch, believe some people may have mobile phone footage of the terrifying episode.

Police are hunting motorcyclists who deliberately drove at people in Mortomley Park, in High Green, Sheffield (pic: Google)

“We need your help to tackle the use of such vehicles,” said officers.

“Do you know who is riding these bikes? Let us know and we can seize them.”

South Yorkshire Police this week described the ‘brave and bold tactics’ the force is now using to crack down on motorbike-based crime in Sheffield, with two riders who were trying to evade officers being knocked from their bikes to stop them getting away.

Anyone with information about the incident at Mortomley Park is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 434 of July 29.