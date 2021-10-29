Mother and son jailed for 55 years after series of shootings in South Yorkshire

Joe Edward Roberts, 20, and his mother Nicola Butler, 44, were sentenced following a complex investigation by Doncaster’s Fortify Team, which combats serious violent crime and organised criminality in the district.

The convictions relate to a series of shootings in Conisbrough between Saturday, November 7 and Monday, November 9 2020, when police were called to reports of firearms discharges in the Park Road, Daylands Avenue and March Vale Rise areas of Conisbrough.

A 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident on Daylands Avenue. Two men, aged 47 and 22, also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident on March Vale Rise.

Following a two-week trial at Doncaster Crown Court, Roberts and Butler, both of Windmill Avenue, Doncaster, were convicted and yesterday (October 28) sentenced.

Roberts was jailed for 30 years, while Butler was handed a 25-year sentence.

Roberts was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, arson with intent to endanger life, and violent disorder.

Butler was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Acting Detective Sergeant Chris Beaumont, who led the investigation, said: “This was a very complex investigation involving an Organised Crime Group. Both Roberts and Butler, who were involved in this organised criminality, posed a great danger to the public, and I’m pleased that they’re now behind bars where they belong.

“This significant conviction and sentence should also serve as a strong warning to those who choose to be involved in organised crime. We will pursue you and we will work hard to secure justice against you. There is no place for violence and organised criminality in our communities.”

