The list of men the force is urgently seeking to trace includes people believed to hold vital information about offences including murder, drug dealing and rape. Some of those featured have been wanted by the police for years to help officers crack a number of serious cases, while others have been added to the list more recently.
If you recognise anyone in the images, you should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.
1. Mateo Cela
Detectives investigating the murder of Armend Xhika in Sheffield in May 2021 are asking for your help to locate two brothers who are wanted in connection with Armend’s death. Eljaso Cela, 28, and his brother, 26-year-old Mateo Cela, are being sought by investigating officers as the murder inquiry continues.
Armend suffered fatal stab wounds in Sheffield on Thursday 13 May 2021, after police received reports of men fighting on Earl Marshal Road in the Burngreave area. Armend, 22, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Eljaso is believed to also use the alias name Illiazy and it’s possible that his brother Mateo may also be using an alias. These images are the most recent police have available and are believed to have been taken around 2021.
Police said both brothers have been known to frequent the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, but they are understood to be very transient and may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.
2. Eljaso Cela
3. Jamie Frost
Police in Doncaster are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Jamie Frost. Frost, who is also known as James Frost or Adam Frost, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A woman in her 20s is understood to have suffered facial injuries, as well as minor injuries to her shoulder, neck and wrist. The offences are alleged to have been committed this August in the Rossington area of Doncaster, an area Frost is known to frequent.
The offences are alleged to have been committed this August in the Rossington area of Doncaster, an area Frost is known to frequent.
4. Klevis Xhelaj
Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to trace wanted man, Klevis Xhelaj. The 28-year-old is wanted in connection with stalking and harassment offences between 11 June 2021 and March 2022.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including working with other forces and agencies across the country, and are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.
He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and an Albanian accent. He is believed to have links to the Nottinghamshire, West Midlands, Leicester and London areas and he may well have travelled out of the South Yorkshire area.
He is described as being of stocky build, with dark brown hair, stubble, tattoos on his chest and an Albanian accent. He is believed to have links to the Nottinghamshire, West Midlands, Leicester and London areas and he may well have travelled out of the South Yorkshire area.
