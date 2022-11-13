1. Mateo Cela

Detectives investigating the murder of Armend Xhika in Sheffield in May 2021 are asking for your help to locate two brothers who are wanted in connection with Armend’s death. Eljaso Cela, 28, and his brother, 26-year-old Mateo Cela, are being sought by investigating officers as the murder inquiry continues. Armend suffered fatal stab wounds in Sheffield on Thursday 13 May 2021, after police received reports of men fighting on Earl Marshal Road in the Burngreave area. Armend, 22, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later. Eljaso is believed to also use the alias name Illiazy and it’s possible that his brother Mateo may also be using an alias. These images are the most recent police have available and are believed to have been taken around 2021. Police said both brothers have been known to frequent the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, but they are understood to be very transient and may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.

Photo: SYP