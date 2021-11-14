They have published the names and photographs of a number of men they want to trace in connection with incidents including stalking, harassment, murder and extreme pornography.
The ‘most wanted’ list appears on South Yorkshire Police’s website.
Here are nine of the most recent additions to the list.
1. Stalking
Levi Deakin, aged 21, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and stalking offences after an incident in Wombwell on August 31.
He is known to frequent the Wombwell area.
Photo: SYP
2. Sexual offences
Detectives in Barnsley want to trace Shaun Wightman after he failed to appear in court on August 5 (to answer charges relating to sexual offences that took place in January of last year.
Wightman, 56, is based in Barnsley, but known to travel frequently across Yorkshire
He is described as white, stocky and around 5ft 6ins tall with several tattoos on his neck and face.
Photo: SYP
3. Assault
Stuart Egley, 32, is wanted in connection with an assault in the Royston area of Barnsley on September 26.
Photo: SYP
4. Conspiracy to deal drugs
Jordan McDonald, 24, is wanted in connection to alleged conspiracy to deal class A drugs between April and June 2020.
He is 5ft 7ins tall, of a heavy build and has dark hair.
He is known to frequent the Cantley area of Doncaster and Scarborough. It is believed he may have also travelled to Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Photo: SYP