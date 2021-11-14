2. Sexual offences

Detectives in Barnsley want to trace Shaun Wightman after he failed to appear in court on August 5 (to answer charges relating to sexual offences that took place in January of last year. Wightman, 56, is based in Barnsley, but known to travel frequently across Yorkshire He is described as white, stocky and around 5ft 6ins tall with several tattoos on his neck and face.

Photo: SYP