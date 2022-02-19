Mosborough Parkway: Sheffield road reopens after serious collision
A Sheffield road has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision that saw at least two people injured.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 7:31 pm
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 7:31 pm
South Yorkshire Police said at 7pm (February 19), Mosborough Parkway is now open to traffic and thanked motorists for avoiding the area whilst emergency services responded.
The A57 was closed in both directions between Coisley Hill roundabout and the junction with the Mosborough Parkway in an incident occurred at 12.34pm.
A lot of emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene, which was thought to be a multi-vehicle collision.