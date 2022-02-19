Mosborough Parkway: Sheffield road reopens after serious collision

South Yorkshire Police said at 7pm (February 19), Mosborough Parkway is now open to traffic and thanked motorists for avoiding the area whilst emergency services responded.

The A57 was closed in both directions between Coisley Hill roundabout and the junction with the Mosborough Parkway in an incident occurred at 12.34pm.

A lot of emergency vehicles were deployed to the scene, which was thought to be a multi-vehicle collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...