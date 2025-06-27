Two weeks after a fatal collision that saw an 11-year-old girl struck by a van, investigations into the incident continue.

Elemie Wainwright died in the collision on Station Road, near to the junction with High Street, in Mosborough, on Thursday June 12.

It is reported that the schoolgirl was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van.

Shortly after the incident, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

At the time, police described the suspect as co-operative. He was released on bail the following day.

Now, officers from South Yorkshire Police have confirmed to The Star that the individual is still on bail.

Family have described Emelie as having the ‘the biggest smile [and] the biggest heart’.

In a statement shared by police, the heartbroken family said: “Our beautiful baby girl, on Thursday 12 June our hearts shattered into a million pieces.

“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.

If you have footage which could help their investigation, share it here - https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/we-re-investigating-a-fatal-road-traffic-collision-involving-a-schoolgirl-in-sheffield.