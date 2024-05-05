Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A third boy has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Sheffield’s Mortomley Park which put two teenagers in hospital.

The boy, aged 16, is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to the incident on Friday evening (May 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called to Mortomley Park in High Green, Sheffield at around 6.49pm, following reports of a disturbance.

Read More Sheffield stabbing: Two teenagers hospitalised and arrested after double stabbing in Mortomley Park

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds, where they both remain in a stable condition.

Both the boys have also be arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. The 17-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested following the incident on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. She has since been bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air ambulance which landed at Mortomley Park in Sheffield yesterday. Two boys have been hospitalised following a double stabbing.

On Sunday, May 5, South Yorkshire Police confirmed to The Star that they had arrested a fourth person - a 16-year-old boy - on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. He has also been bailed.

A scene was in place in Mortomley Park on Saturday to allow investigators to go about their work. It has now been removed.