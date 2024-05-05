Sheffield stabbing: Boy, 16, is fourth person arrested over Mortomley Park incident which put boys in hospital
A third boy has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in Sheffield’s Mortomley Park which put two teenagers in hospital.
The boy, aged 16, is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to the incident on Friday evening (May 3).
South Yorkshire Police were called to Mortomley Park in High Green, Sheffield at around 6.49pm, following reports of a disturbance.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds, where they both remain in a stable condition.
Both the boys have also be arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. The 17-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.
A 22-year-old woman was also arrested following the incident on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. She has since been bailed.
On Sunday, May 5, South Yorkshire Police confirmed to The Star that they had arrested a fourth person - a 16-year-old boy - on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. He has also been bailed.
A scene was in place in Mortomley Park on Saturday to allow investigators to go about their work. It has now been removed.
Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation is urged to get in touch with officers. You can call 101, quoting incident number 866 of May 3, 2024, or report online: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/