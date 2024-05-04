Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenage boys are in hospital and have been arrested after a stabbing in a popular Sheffield park, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Mortomley Park in High Green, Sheffield following reports of a disturbance between a group of people at around 6.49pm on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. They remain there in stable conditions.

Both the boys have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray.

The 17-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

A 22-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and affray. She remains in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place this morning as officers continue with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blakemore said: "We simply will not tolerate violent crime in our communities and are working at pace to build up a clear picture of what unfolded in the park yesterday evening.

"Local residents will understandably be concerned to hear what has happened. Additional patrols have been put in place in the area - if you are worried please do speak to our officers who are there for you.

"If you have any information which could assist our ongoing investigation, please get in touch."

Local reports stated an air ambulance was amongst the emergency response.