Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police investigation has been launched after alcohol worth £700 was reportedly stolen from a Sheffield supermarket in broad daylight.

The theft is alleged to have been carried out at the Morrisons supermarket on Oxclose Park, Halfway, Sheffield, at around 12.30pm on Thursday, March 4, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, May 7, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Alcohol worth £700 was stolen from the store.

Police would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries

“Police would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.

“He is described as a white man in his late 30s, of medium build, around 6ft tall and with short grey hair.

“Do you recognise him?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

Please quote investigation number 14/65344/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.