Morrisons: Investigation launched after £700 of alcohol stolen from Sheffield supermarket
A police investigation has been launched after alcohol worth £700 was reportedly stolen from a Sheffield supermarket in broad daylight.
The theft is alleged to have been carried out at the Morrisons supermarket on Oxclose Park, Halfway, Sheffield, at around 12.30pm on Thursday, March 4, 2024.
Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, May 7, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Alcohol worth £700 was stolen from the store.
“Police would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.
“He is described as a white man in his late 30s, of medium build, around 6ft tall and with short grey hair.
“Do you recognise him?”
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police online or by calling 101.
You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us
Please quote investigation number 14/65344/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org