There are few places that have cropped up as much as Sheffield in the famous television series Doctor Who.

As a new series of the programme, starring new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, starts on May 11, he had probably better get his Sheffield A to Z out, because over the years, the programme has had a lot going on in Sheffield and its nearby countryside in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

From monsters to mutants, the city’s streets have had have a lot to cope with, and the famous show has made many references to the the city over the years, going right back to the area’s first high profile role back in the 1970s

We have put together a gallery outlining what the programme predicts will happen here in the future, as well as what it’s writers have claimed has already happened here in the ‘Whoniverse’

The programme has also featured some of South Yorkshire’s best known actors in its long histoty - and we have also included in our gallery a profile of who they are what they did to shape the programme’s sci-fi world.

1 . How Sheffield has rocked Doctor Who Our gallery reveals how the writers of Doctor Who reckon Sheffield and the nearby area has impacted on the universe, according to the popular series over the last 50 years, and some famous city actors who have starred in the series.

2 . Top Rank Suite When David Tennant was the Doctor, he tried to take his companion Rose the The Top Rank Suite, in Sheffield, to see an Ian Drury and the Blockheads gig that happened in November 1979. Unfortuately, he landed in the wrong time place and ended up fighting a sort of alien werewolf in Scotland in 1879, in the 2006 episode Tooth and Claw

3 . Ancient lizards In 1970, when Jon Pertwee was the Doctor, he was sent to solve a problem at a nuclear research station. It turned out to be caused by intelligent reptiles which lived on earth in pre-historic times, which had been woken from hibernation Derbyshire caves. The fiction research station at 'Wenley Moor' was located in caves in Derbyshire. It seems fair to assume that would equate with the Peak District, so right on Sheffield's doorstep. Picture shows an event in the Peak District caverns.