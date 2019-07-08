More details released after woman is arrested over Sheffield murder
A murder probe was launched after a man’s body was found in a house in Sheffield after officers responded to concerns for the safety of the occupants, it has been revealed.
South Yorkshire Pole said the body of the man, who has not yet been named, was found in a house on The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, at 4.30pm on Friday.
A 55-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of murder before being bailed pending further enquiries.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is under way after a body was discovered at an address in Sheffield on Friday.
“Officers were called to the property at Wharncliffe Side at around 4.30pm after concerns were raised for the occupants’ safety. On attending the scene, police found the body of a man.
“At this time, the man’s death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
“A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later bailed pending further enquiries.”