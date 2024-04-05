Moore Street police raid: Secret cannabis farm found in former Sheffield city centre shop building
Police raided the building on Moore Street, which has not been used as a shop for some time, on Wednesday, and discovered over 3,000 cannabis plants inside.
Signs still remained on the walls for art equipment such as ‘letraset’ transfers and aerosols, from the building’s former retail use.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Fortify team carried out the raid on Wednesday April 3, with the assistance of the city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT), with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Officers said the intelligence they received proved correct as the officers were greeted with 3,500 cannabis plants after they broke the door open.
Acting Detective Inspector Victoria Kenny, of the Operation Fortify team, said: "This is another excellent find for our officers, with a significant amount of drugs being taken off the streets of Sheffield.
"Many people may think that growing cannabis is a minor offence but these grows are often linked to serious organised crime groups who pose a great risk to our streets."
Three men have been arrested and charged with the production of a controlled drug.
They appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (April 4) where they were remanded in custody until their next court appearance on May 2.