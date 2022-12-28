The boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested after a stabbing on Montrose Road, Millhouses, on Friday, December 23.
South Yorkshire Police said the teens were quizzed after a 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with ‘injuries which could be life-threatening’.
An update on the boy who was hospitalised has not been given but police have revealed that the suspects arrested over the knife attack have been bailed pending further police enquiries.At the time of the stabbing, Superintendent Mark James said: “We understand that incidents like this cause concern among residents, but we are certain there is no wider threat to the community.
“We would still like to speak to anybody who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have information regarding the incident."