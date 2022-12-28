Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder two days before Christmas have been bailed.

The boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested after a stabbing on Montrose Road, Millhouses, on Friday, December 23.

South Yorkshire Police said the teens were quizzed after a 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with ‘injuries which could be life-threatening’.

An update on the boy who was hospitalised has not been given but police have revealed that the suspects arrested over the knife attack have been bailed pending further police enquiries.At the time of the stabbing, Superintendent Mark James said: “We understand that incidents like this cause concern among residents, but we are certain there is no wider threat to the community.

