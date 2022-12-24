A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with ‘injuries which could be life-threatening’ tht were sustained in a knife attack on a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called at around 7.10pm yesterday (Friday, December 23), following the stabbing on Montrose Road, Millhouses.

A SYP spokesperson said: “The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was receiving medical treatment from an ambulance crew and was transported to hospital with injuries which could be life-threatening.

“Officers attended the scene and after carrying out early investigations arrested four teenage boys – three aged 17 and one aged 16, all from Sheffield – on suspicion of attempted murder.”

The four boys remain in custody as enquiries continue at this time.

Superintendent Mark James of the Sheffield district said of the investigation: “We understand that incidents like this cause concern among residents, but we are certain there is no wider threat to the community.”

“We would still like to speak to anybody who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, or who may have information regarding the incident.

“You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 822 of 23 December when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ “