Missing South Yorkshire schoolgirl found safe
A South Yorkshire schoolgirl missing from home for three days has been found safe and well.
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 07:23
Holly Donovan, aged 14, was reported missing at 3.20pm on Saturday after she disappeared after visiting relatives in Silkstone, Barnsley.
The teenager, from Rotherham, was found in Rotherham overnight.
South Yorkshire Police said she is safe and well.