Missing Sheffield woman, 78, found safe

A Sheffield pensioner reported missing by her family has been found safe.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 06 June, 2019, 06:41

Patricia Rodgers, aged 78, from Gleadless, was reported missing yesterday after last being seen near Blackstock Road at around 6.30pm.

Patricia Rodgers

A police search for the OAP was mounted and she was located safe and well later that night.

