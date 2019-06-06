Missing Sheffield woman, 78, found safe
A Sheffield pensioner reported missing by her family has been found safe.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 06 June, 2019, 06:41
Patricia Rodgers, aged 78, from Gleadless, was reported missing yesterday after last being seen near Blackstock Road at around 6.30pm.
A police search for the OAP was mounted and she was located safe and well later that night.
