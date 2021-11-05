Missing Sheffield teenager Emily, 13, found safe and reunited with family

A Sheffield teenager reported missing from home has been found safe and is now reunited with her family.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 5th November 2021, 8:32 am

The 13-year-old, known only as Emily, was reported missing from Arbourthorne after last being seen at 4.15pm on Tuesday, November 2.

A huge police search was mounted, with officers said to have been ‘growing increasingly concerned for her welfare’.

South Yorkshire Police released a video of a senior officer appealing for information about Emily’s disappearance yesterday.But it has since been announced that Emily has been found.