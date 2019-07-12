Missing Sheffield student found in Copenhagen
A missing Sheffield student whose disappearance sparked a three-week police hunt has been found safe and well.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 12:16
Francisco Parente, aged 22, was reported missing after last being seen in Western Road, Crookes, on Sunday, June 16.
The University of Sheffield student, originally from Portugal, has been studying in the city for around three years.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police said he has been located in Copenhagen and spoke to police officers via Skype today.
The force said he is ‘safe and well’.
The police search has now been called off.