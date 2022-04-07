Missing Sheffield man found after police appeal

A man who went missing in Sheffield has been found following an appeal by South Yorkshire Police.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:41 pm

Police had appealed on Thursday morning for help to find the 27-year-old, named only as Bradley, who disappeared after being seen leaving an address in Parson Cross.

South Yorkshire Police issued an update this afternoon to say he had been found and to thank everyone who helped to share the appeal.

The force said: “Missing Bradley from Sheffield has been found, thank you for sharing our appeals.”

