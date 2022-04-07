Police had appealed on Thursday morning for help to find the 27-year-old, named only as Bradley, who disappeared after being seen leaving an address in Parson Cross.

South Yorkshire Police issued an update this afternoon to say he had been found and to thank everyone who helped to share the appeal.

South Yorkshire Police said a missing man from Sheffield, named only as Bradley, has been found following an appeal