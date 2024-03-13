Missing person Sheffield: Police concerned for welfare of Lisa, 38, who has not been seen since Tuesday
Police area asking for help to find a missing Sheffield woman who has not been seen since yesterday.
Lisa, aged 38, was last seen at 12.25pm on March 12 on Herries Road, Fir Vale.
She is described as white, with red shoulder length hair, 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. Lisa was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, beige trainers and a fracture boot on her right foot.
Lisa is believed to have links with the city centre, Highfield and Sharrow areas of Sheffield.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 372 of March 12, 2024, when you get in touch, or through the South Yorkshire Police website.