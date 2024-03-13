Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police area asking for help to find a missing Sheffield woman who has not been seen since yesterday.

Lisa, aged 38, was last seen at 12.25pm on March 12 on Herries Road, Fir Vale.

Have you seen Lisa? She was last seen on Herries Road, in Firvale, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, at around 12.25pm on Tuesday (March 12).

She is described as white, with red shoulder length hair, 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. Lisa was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, beige trainers and a fracture boot on her right foot.

Lisa is believed to have links with the city centre, Highfield and Sharrow areas of Sheffield.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?