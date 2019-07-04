Missing Doncaster teenager found 'safe and well'
A teenager who went missing from Doncaster has been found ‘safe and well’.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 16:41
Phillipa Lee, aged 15, was reported missing from her home in Bawtry on Thursday, June 27, after she was last seen by her Dad around midday.
But South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed the teenager has been found ‘safe and well’.
Posting on Twitter, the force thanked everyone who shared the missing person appeal.