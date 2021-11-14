Missing Doncaster girl, Sapphire, found safe and well

A teenage Doncaster reported missing for a second time in less than two weeks has been found safe and well.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 7:59 pm

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the 16-year-old, known only as Sapphire, earlier today.

She was reported missing after last being seen in Askern at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 12.

Last Tuesday – November 9 – police issued an appeal for information after Sapphire had been missing for four days.

At that time she had last been seen on Bonfire Night.