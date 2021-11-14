Missing Doncaster girl, Sapphire, found safe and well
A teenage Doncaster reported missing for a second time in less than two weeks has been found safe and well.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 7:59 pm
South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the 16-year-old, known only as Sapphire, earlier today.
Read More
Read MoreAge-progression images released by Doncaster family in bid to crack missing pers...
She was reported missing after last being seen in Askern at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 12.
Last Tuesday – November 9 – police issued an appeal for information after Sapphire had been missing for four days.
At that time she had last been seen on Bonfire Night.