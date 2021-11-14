South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the 16-year-old, known only as Sapphire, earlier today.

She was reported missing after last being seen in Askern at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 12.

Missing teenage girl, Sapphire, from Doncaster, has been found safe and well

Last Tuesday – November 9 – police issued an appeal for information after Sapphire had been missing for four days.