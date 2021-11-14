Doncaster teenager Sapphire reported missing to South Yorkshire Police for second time in days
A teenage girl from Doncaster, known only as Sapphire, has been reported missing for the second time in just over a week.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:34 pm
The 16-year-old was last seen in Askern at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 12.
She is white, around 5ft tall, slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing black leggings, a black cropped top, black trainers and a black coat.
Sapphire is known to frequent Doncaster town centre.
Last Tuesday – November 9 – police issued an appeal for information after Sapphire had been missing for four days.