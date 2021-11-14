The 16-year-old was last seen in Askern at around 9.30pm on Friday, November 12.

She is white, around 5ft tall, slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing black leggings, a black cropped top, black trainers and a black coat.

Doncaster teenager, Sapphire, has been reported missing to South Yorkshire Police for the second time in less than two weeks

Sapphire is known to frequent Doncaster town centre.

Last Tuesday – November 9 – police issued an appeal for information after Sapphire had been missing for four days.

At that time she had last been seen on Bonfire Night.

She was later found safe.