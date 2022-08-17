Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Colley, the 31-year-old owner of SC Dairy, was doing his milk round just after midnight in Marsh Lane last night when his Ford Transit milk float was forcibly taken from him after a delivery.

Steven said: “I’d just done a delivery and just as I turned the ignition I was grabbed from behind and pulled out the van.”

A business-owner from Chesterfield has asked the people of Sheffield to keep an eye out after his milk float was stolen last night. Steven Colley, aged 31, pictured, says he was physically removed from his van last night before it was driven away by thieves.

He said a man wearing a balaclava then got into the van and shut the door, about to drive away with Steven’s van.

Steven said: “It was quite warm so I had the windows down and I jumped up to grab him through the window, but he started moving and I thought I’ll have to let go otherwise I could really hurt myself.”

Steven’s van disappeared into the night, along with the rest of his deliveries.

The milk float. Derbyshire Police believe the van may now be in Sheffield after it was stolen in Marsh Lane last night.

He immediately rang Derbyshire Police to report the theft, but was aware of the now serious ramifications his missing van could have on his family.

He said: “Without the van I haven’t got a business, I haven’t got an income. We have a car on the drive and in the grand scheme of things I’d rather that was stolen because now I can’t bring in money for the family.

"It’s another financial loss because the vans have tripled in price since I got one and it’s just not something we can currently afford.”

Derbyshire Police did go out to see Steven and helped him and his parents do a quick search of the area, before it was decided it’s likely no longer nearby.

Steven's van is crucial to his business and without it his income is extremely limited

Officers investigating the theft believe the van may have travelled to Sheffield and are asking anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.

Steven has also set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise the funds to purchase a new van for his business, as with his float now gone, he can’t operate his business.

If you’d like to help Steven, his business and his family, you can find the page here.

If you have seen Steven’s van, or have any information useful to police enquiries, you should contact 101 quoting reference 22000476799.