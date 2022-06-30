Michael Fauvell, aged 32, is believed to hold vital information about an assault of a woman in her 50s, committed in the Heeley area on Sunday May 8.

He is also wanted for an alleged breach of a stalking and harassment protection order.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It's possible that he may have left the South Yorkshire area and travelled elsewhere in the country.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate Fauvell, but officers want to speak to anyone who has seen him, or anyone who thinks they know where he may be staying.”

Fauvell is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, slim and has dark brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.