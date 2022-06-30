Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 30 how Salma Shazad, aged 20, now of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, admitted permitting a drug dealing gang to use her former home at Breinberg Court, on Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, prior to gang members murdering Sheffield man Ramey Salem.

Abigail Langford, prosecuting, told the judge: “The Crown‘s case was that the flat that Ms Shazad was residing in at Breinberg Court became the hub of activity in this case and whereby those involved in that conspiracy used it as a base for their drug-dealing activity.

“Your Lordship will recall that drug dealing was an operation that extended beyond the border of South Yorkshire into Chesterfield and Mansfield.”

L-R: Salma Shazad and Ramey Salem

The court heard Shazad had been the girlfriend of Aaron Yanbak who with two others – Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi – were found guilty by a jury of murdering 20-year-old Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, on November 16, 2020, after he was shot with modified blank-firing pistols.

Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were also found guilty of the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini a month earlier after he was shot at Osgathorpe Park, Burngreave, Sheffield, on October 31, 2020.

One witness stated she had seen an item she believed to be a handgun at Shazad’s home at Breinberg Court when Yanbak was present.

Pictured is Salma Shazad, aged 20, of Deerlands Avenue, at Parson Cross, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to five years of detention in a Young Offender Institution after she admitted conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and to conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Concerning Shazad, Ms Langford said: “The Crown say she had knowledge of those coming and going to the flat and the drug-dealing operations that were being carried out.”

The judge – Mr Justice James Goss – also stated Shazad had been present at the property when a gun was there and when ammunition was being modified.

Mr Justice Goss also pointed there were three further shooting incidents linked to some of the defendants including one on November 2, 2020, in Rotherham, one on October 19, 2020, at Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, and on involving a recovered stolen BMW car at Walkley Street, Sheffield, with a gun, drugs and cash from October 4, 2020.

Shazad pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiring to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and to conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Pictured left to right on the top row - Aaron Yanbak, Jabari Fanty and Ricardo Nkanyezi. Bottom row left to right - Jordan Foote, Salma Shazad and Samsul Mohamed.

Defence barrister Amanda Denton said Shazad had a very difficult childhood and repeatedly went missing from home and she eventually went into the care system and was twice hospitalised while struggling with alcohol and drugs and she was at risk of exploitation.

Shazad also lost a child when she suffered a miscarriage and she has also been the victim of domestic violence involving an ex-boyfriend, according to Ms Denton.

Ms Denton said: “Her relationship with Aaron Yanbak effectively brought the other defendants to her flat. She had not been involved in any of the offending that Your Lord has heard as the background here.”

“She misplaced her trust and this is how this relationship started and that is how the offending started for her.”

Pictured is deceased Ramey Salem, who died aged 20, after he was repeatedly shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, at Burngreave, Sheffield.

Mr Justice Goss said Shazad was the occupier of the flat at Breinburg Court which was used as a place where those involved in the conspiracies would meet and make arrangements in relation to the drug dealing operation and where ammunition was modified and firearms were kept.

He added these premises became the hub of conspiracies to supply class A drugs heroin and cocaine and for the possession of modified firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Mr Justice Goss who sentenced Shazad to five years of detention in a Young Offender Institution told her: “I am quite satisfied you were sucked into this world of drugs and firearms by a combination of youthful immaturity and the superficial glamour of that lifestyle and you were, for a large part, a victim of your past.”

Fanty, aged 20, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition, conspiring to supply drugs and having a bladed article.

Nkanyezi, aged 20, of Morgan Avenue, Southey Green, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition, conspiring to supply drugs and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Yanbak, aged 20, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, Sheffield, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Foote, also aged 20, of Basegreen Road, Basegreen, was also found guilty of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition and conspiring to supply drugs.

Mr Justice Goss sentenced Fanty and Yanbak to a minimum term of 35 years’ detention each. Nkanyezi was sentenced to a minimum term of 32 years’ detention and Foote was sentenced to 30 years’ detention.