Michael Fauvell: Man wanted by police over attack on woman in Sheffield

A man wanted by the police over an attack on a woman has been named as Michael Fauvell.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:28 pm

The 32-year-old is believed to hold vital information about an assault of a woman in her 50s, committed in the Heeley area on Sunday, May 8.

Sheffield asylum seeker 'posted Islamic State propaganda on social media after L...

He is also wanted for an alleged breach of a stalking and harassment protection order.

Michael Fauvell, 32, is wanted for breach of a stalking and harassment protection order and in connection to an assault of a woman in her 50s, committed in the Heeley area on Sunday, May 8.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate Fauvell, but officers want to speak to anyone who has seen him, or anyone who thinks they know where he may be staying.”

Fauvell is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, slim and has dark brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, those who know where he is can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.