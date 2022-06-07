South Yorkshire Police officer faces misconduct hearing over use of force computer system

PC Bethany Fuller is due before a misconduct panel on June 10 over an alleged check she is said to have carried out on police computer systems in 2021 for which there was said to have been no legitimate policing purpose.

It is also alleged that the police officer failed to notify bosses of an association with someone believed to be involved in criminality.

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is alleged that the officer has undertaken a check on the South Yorkshire Police computer systems in September 2021. The check on police systems was undertaken with no legitimate policing purpose.

“It is also alleged that the officer failed to notify South Yorkshire Police of an association with someone believed to be involved in criminality.

“These are breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Honesty and Integrity, Orders & Instructions and Discreditable Conduct.”