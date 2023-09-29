He started grooming his victim when the boy was just eight years old

A sex offender who abused a young boy in Sheffield in the 1980s and 90s has been jailed for over 16 years.

Michael Copeland

Michael Copeland, aged 74, groomed his victim over a number of years when the boy was aged between eight and 12 years old.

The victim, who is now an adult, reported what had happened to him in November 2022 and a police probe was launched.

Copeland, who lived in Sheffield at the time of his offending but later moved to Cornwall, was arrested at his home in Truro. Following an investigation, he pleaded guilty to 15 charges of non-recent sexual abuse.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, September 26, Copeland was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer Wendy Howe, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The victim in this case showed tremendous courage in coming forward to tell us what happened to him when he was a child. I am pleased Copeland has been handed a significant prison sentence for his vile actions and hope it may help the victim to begin to find closure and move on with the rest of his life.

