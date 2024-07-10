Inside £5,000 three-bed Barnsley home being auctioned with one of lowest price tags in South Yorkshire

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:29 BST

A three bedroom project house in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is up for auction with one of the lowest price tags in the region.

Located on Co-Operative Street in Goldthorpe, this property could do with a much-needed renovation and modernisation.

The Zoopla listing does state it is a “great opportunity” to purchase in a “rentable area”, reportedly offering rents of £700pcm or £8,400 per annum.

It consists of “a spacious lounge, a fitted kitchen with storage cupboard and a bathroom on the ground floor”, with the first floor offering two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

A private garden is found to the rear.

The auction, with Auction House South Yorkshire, goes live at 1pm on Monday, July 22, 2024 with the bidding closing at 1.50pm the next day.

The lot is up with a guide price of just £5,000.

1. £5,000 price tag

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

2. Bedroom

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

3. Bathroom

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

4. Lounge

ZooplaPhoto: Zoopla

