Located on Co-Operative Street in Goldthorpe, this property could do with a much-needed renovation and modernisation.

The Zoopla listing does state it is a “great opportunity” to purchase in a “rentable area”, reportedly offering rents of £700pcm or £8,400 per annum.

It consists of “a spacious lounge, a fitted kitchen with storage cupboard and a bathroom on the ground floor”, with the first floor offering two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

A private garden is found to the rear.

The auction, with Auction House South Yorkshire, goes live at 1pm on Monday, July 22, 2024 with the bidding closing at 1.50pm the next day.