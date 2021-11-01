A man and three teens were jailed on Friday over the execution of 20-year-old Lewis Williams in a gangland feud in Mexborough in January.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Lewis was killed in a drive-by shooting borne out of “gang-related rivalry”.

Lewis Williams was shot dead in a gangland gun attack in Mexborough

Stephen Wood QC, prosecuting, said the mothers of two gang members had been subjected to attacks by a rival gang, spurring their sons to “seek revenge on the gang they held responsible”.

Taylor Meanley, 17, of Victoria Street, Mexborough, fired the gun used to kill Lewis, with Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, behind the wheel of the car used in the drive-by.

Parkes had shouted “shoot him” just before Meanley opened fire.

Both were found guilty of murder after a trial and jailed for life, with the minimum number of years they must spend behind bars set at 27.

Joe Anderton, 18, of Jubilee Road, Doncaster and Arlind Nika, 16, of Spellman Street, London, were also in the car at the time of the killing and were found guilty of manslaughter.

They were both sentenced to 12 years of detention.

The sentences handed out have attracted hundreds of comments online, with many hoping they serve as a deterrent to others embroiled in gangs.

Cheryl Leeming - Drakelely said: “I just hope there are many more sentences like this for anyone that chooses to use knives and guns. The streets will be safer, it now shows sentences like that can happen.”

Fay Stringer Brooks added: “If this isn't a lesson to all involved with guns and gangs. Be happy, make memories with your loved ones. Drop the weapons.”

Terri Murphy suggested inviting ex-gang members into schools to talk of the consequences of gang-related criminality

“SYP you need to get ex-gang members into schools to talk straight to kids. Warn them, make them aware, not sugar coat the realities - or soon it’ll be like London in 90s.”