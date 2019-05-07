Inquests are due to begin today into the deaths of a Sheffield police officer and pensioner killed in a Christmas Day collision.

PC Dave Fields, 45, and Lorraine Stephenson, 61, died in a crash on the A57 near to the Coisley Hill Roundabout and the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, close to the Mosborough Parkway, just after 8.15pm on December 25, 2017.

Dad-of-two PC Fields, who was also a well known football referee, was driving a marked BMW 3 series police car and Mrs Stephenson was the passenger in a silver Citroen C3 travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

More to follow.