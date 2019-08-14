Men on motorbike fired gunshots at two Sheffield homes within the space of five minutes
A shooting which saw two men on a motorbike fire gunshots at a Sheffield home is being linked by detectives it to a similar incident just five minutes earlier.
The gun was fired at a window of a property in Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross, at around 10.45pm on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police has now revealed that shots were also fired at a window of a property on Bishospsholme Close in the Shirecliffe area at around 10.40pm.
The force said said two men were seen near both properties on an off-road motorbike and nobody was injured in the gun attacks.
It added officers were carrying out additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance while they carry out their enquiries.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 991 for the Bishopsholme Close incident and 992 for Lindsay Avenue.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.