Men on mopeds smash wing mirrors off 18 cars in Sheffield suburb

Four men on two mopeds are wanted by the police for smashing the wing mirrors off 18 vehicles in a Sheffield suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:45 pm

They struck on Fulton Road, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, on Wednesday, February 9.

Read More

Read More
Cars windows and wing mirrors smashed with hammers in series of attacks in Walkl...

South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 10pm, police received reports that four men on two mopeds were vandalising parked vehicles, smashing the wing mirrors off as they travelled past.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four men on mopeds who smashed wing mirrors off 18 cars in a Sheffield suburb are wanted by the police

“It is believed that around 18 vehicles were damaged altogether.”

Inspector Adam Wood said: “This is unacceptable behaviour and we are now working to identify and apprehend the riders involved.

“The mopeds involved are believed to have been stolen and we are now in the process of working to reunite one of them with its rightful owner after it was recovered on Wednesday evening.

“If you have any information about who was involved, please contact the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood team. You can message us on Facebook or pass information through 101.”