They struck on Fulton Road, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, on Wednesday, February 9.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 10pm, police received reports that four men on two mopeds were vandalising parked vehicles, smashing the wing mirrors off as they travelled past.

Four men on mopeds who smashed wing mirrors off 18 cars in a Sheffield suburb are wanted by the police

“It is believed that around 18 vehicles were damaged altogether.”

Inspector Adam Wood said: “This is unacceptable behaviour and we are now working to identify and apprehend the riders involved.

“The mopeds involved are believed to have been stolen and we are now in the process of working to reunite one of them with its rightful owner after it was recovered on Wednesday evening.