Police in Sheffield issue warning over 'suspicious' men in balaclavas seen scaling garden wall in Beauchief
Men wearing balaclavas have been spotted climbing over a garden wall in Sheffield, police have said.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 8:35 pm
Officers said residents had seen four men scaling the wall on Strelley Road in Beauchief on Wednesday evening, February 9.
“At this time the males have not been identified and their intentions (are) unknown,” they added.
PCSO Kenneth Blake, of Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, asked residents to report any other ‘suspicious activity’ in the area as soon as possible so officers could search for suspects.