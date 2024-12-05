A man has been arrested after reports of a ‘flasher’ in a popular Sheffield park

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they have made an arrest, which comes after reports of a man exposing himself to girls in Meersbrook Park, back in October this year.

Officers issued a statement, saying: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.”

It was one of a number of reports of flashers that have been made in Sheffield’s parks in recent months.

Police have also been carrying out investigations after several reports of a flasher in Endcliffe Park, near Ecclesall Road, with the most recent incident there having been reported in November.