Meersbook Park 'flasher': Man arrested after report of incident in popular Sheffield park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 07:12 BST
A man has been arrested after reports of a ‘flasher’ in a popular Sheffield park

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they have made an arrest, which comes after reports of a man exposing himself to girls in Meersbrook Park, back in October this year.

Most Popular

Officers issued a statement, saying: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

🗞️Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

“He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.”

It was one of a number of reports of flashers that have been made in Sheffield’s parks in recent months.

Police have also been carrying out investigations after several reports of a flasher in Endcliffe Park, near Ecclesall Road, with the most recent incident there having been reported in November.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice