Meersbook Park 'flasher': Man arrested after report of incident in popular Sheffield park
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they have made an arrest, which comes after reports of a man exposing himself to girls in Meersbrook Park, back in October this year.
Officers issued a statement, saying: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposure.
“He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.”
It was one of a number of reports of flashers that have been made in Sheffield’s parks in recent months.
Police have also been carrying out investigations after several reports of a flasher in Endcliffe Park, near Ecclesall Road, with the most recent incident there having been reported in November.