Tommy Hydes, aged 24, died alongside his nephew, Josh Hydes ( also known as Josh Bull) 20, when the white Mercedes GLS they were travelling in crashed through metal railings on Meadowhall Way and plunged into the River Don below at around 7pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Tommy, who had a three-month old daughter at the time of the tragedy, and Josh had to be rescued from the water by firefighters but despite efforts to revive them could not be saved.

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance service workers were all involved in the river rescue mission, with a number of them entering the freezing cold, fast-flowing water in a bid to save the young men.